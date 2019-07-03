MLB All-Star Game rosters: Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts selected as replacement originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Xander Bogaerts is going to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game after all.

The Boston Red Sox star should have been the starter (or at least a reserve) at shortstop for the American League in the Midsummer Classic, so it was encouraging to see Major League Baseball send him to Cleveland as a replacement Wednesday. Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios will join Bogarts on the AL squad. The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 9 at Progressive Field.

Cleveland bound!



Brandon Lowe, José Berríos and Xander Bogaerts have been named to the AL All-Star team to replace Tommy La Stella, Jake Odorizzi and Hunter Pence. pic.twitter.com/auje8n9MTt



— MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019

Bogaerts joins Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez as reserves on the AL All-Star team.

The 26-year-old Bogaerts is batting .301 with 16 home runs, 58 RBI and a .392 on-base percentage in 82 games for the Red Sox this season.

He's consistently been one of Boston's best players all year, and he leads all AL shortstops in home runs, RBI, runs, doubles and OBP.

