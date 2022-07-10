MLB All-Star Game 2022: Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn selected to AL team

A's Blackburn earns first All-Star nod with selection to AL team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After establishing himself as one of the Athletics’ most reliable arms during the first half of the season, Paul Blackburn will represent Oakland as its only MLB All-Star at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Blackburn on Sunday was named as one of 23 pitchers and reserves on the American League roster for the Midsummer Classic, spots determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. All-Star Game starters were announced Friday after fan votes were tallied.

The selection marks Blackburn’s first All-Star nod after compiling a 3.36 ERA and 6-4 record through 17 starts so far this season and comes amid glowing endorsements from both his teammates and coaching staff. Most impressive are Blackburn's road statistics, where he has a 1.28 ERA in 56 1/3 innings over 10 starts.

After his July 2 win against the Mariners in Seattle, A’s catcher Stephen Vogt referred to the right-hander as “Mr. Consistency” for Oakland this season -- and he has been just that.

Less than a year after posting a 1-4 record in nine starts with a 5.87 ERA after being recalled from Triple-A last August, Blackburn has rebounded to become one of the AL’s top pitchers this season. He ranks No. 14 in ERA among all AL pitchers and has surrendered the 10th-fewest earned runs with 34.

When Blackburn learned he was an All-Star reserve on Sunday, he was thrilled about the opportunity to represent his team -- and learn from some of the game's best.

"I'd say I'm probably more excited just to be around those guys and talk to them, you know, talk to [Shohei] Ohtani, talk to like, a [Justin] Verlander, talk to guys like that and just kind of see what they've done to set themselves up for very successful careers, and just kind of pick their brains," Blackburn told reporters after hearing the news. "All the festivities and everything is going to be great, but I think just being able to be around guys that have played this game for a long time and just hear what they have to say about what's kept them around as long as it has."

Blackburn is slated to start Wednesday for the A’s, meaning he could make an appearance in the July 19 All-Star Game.