MLB All-Star Game 2019 snubs: Did Xander Bogaerts get robbed? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox will send just two players to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

That's their fewest number of representatives since 2015, and a reflection of how much the defending World Series champions have scuffled.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But are the right two players heading to Progressive Field in Cleveland? J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts both have All-Star pedigrees, and the former is hitting like one. Yet you could argue Betts, with a .263 batting average through 82 games, is a bit of a stretch, especially when teammate Xander Bogaerts and his .932 OPS are staying at home.

Such are the pitfalls of the MLB All-Star voting process, which every year leaves at least a few deserving players out in the cold. And as Red Sox fans will surely agree, (at least) one Boston player falls clearly into the "snub" category on the American League roster.

Here are our six biggest snubs on the AL All-Star squad.