MLB spring training schedule 2024: First games, report dates for every team
February brings the start of Major League Baseball's 2024 spring training as teams assemble in Florida and Arizona to prepare for the new season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres – who will open the regular season in Korea – play the first spring game of 2024 on Feb. 22. There are four games on Feb. 23, with every other team joining the action on Saturday the 24th.
Here's a look at the 2024 spring training schedule, including the time and date of every team's first game as well as the dates that players report to camp:
2024 spring training schedule: Every team's first game
When every team plays first spring training game (all times Eastern)
Arizona Diamondbacks: Feb. 23 at Rockies, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta Braves: Feb. 24 at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles: Feb. 24 vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
Boston Red Sox: Feb. 24 at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox: Feb. 23 at Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs: Feb. 23 vs. White Sox, 3:05 p.m
Cincinnati Reds: Feb. 24 at Guardians, 3:05 p.m
Cleveland Guardians: Feb. 24 vs. Reds, 3:05 p.m
Colorado Rockies: Feb. 23 vs. Diamondbacks, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit Tigers: Feb. 24 vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston Astros: Feb. 24 v at Nationals, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City Royals: Feb. 23 at Rangers, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels: Feb. 24 vs. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Feb. 22 at Padres, 3:10 p.m.
Miami Marlins: Feb. 24 at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers: Feb. 24 at Padres, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota Twins: Feb. 24 vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m.
New York Mets: Feb. 24 vs. Cardinals, 1:10 p.m.
New York Yankees: Feb. 24 at Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland Athletics: Feb. 24 vs. Rockies, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies: Feb. 24 at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Feb. 24 at Twins, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego Padres: Feb. 22 vs. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco Giants: Feb. 24 vs. Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle Mariners: Feb. 24 at White Sox, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals: Feb. 24 vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m. // at Mets, 1:10 p.m. (split squad)
Tampa Bay Rays: Feb. 24 vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.
Texas Rangers: Feb. 23 vs. Royals, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays: Feb. 24 vs. Phillies, 1:07 p.m.
Washington Nationals: Feb. 24 vs. Astros, 6:05 p.m.
Grapefruit League spring training schedule, report dates
Pitchers and catchers // full squad
Atlanta Braves: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Baltimore Orioles: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Boston Red Sox: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Detroit Tigers: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Houston Astros: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Miami Marlins: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Minnesota Twins: Feb. 14 // Feb. 18
New York Mets: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
New York Yankees: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Philadelphia Phillies: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Pittsburgh Pirates: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
St. Louis Cardinals: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Tampa Bay Rays: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Toronto Blue Jays: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Washington Nationals: Feb. 14 // Feb. 20
Cactus League spring training schedule, report dates
Arizona Diamondbacks: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Chicago Cubs: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Chicago White Sox: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Cincinnati Reds: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Cleveland Guardians: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Colorado Rockies: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Kansas City Royals: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Los Angeles Dodgers: Feb. 9 // Feb. 14
Los Angeles Angels: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
Milwaukee Brewers: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Oakland Athletics: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
San Diego Padres: Feb. 11 // Feb. 16
San Francisco Giants: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Seattle Mariners: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20
Texas Rangers: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB spring training schedule 2024: First Cactus, Grapefruit League games