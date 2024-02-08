MLB spring training schedule 2024: First games, report dates for every team

February brings the start of Major League Baseball's 2024 spring training as teams assemble in Florida and Arizona to prepare for the new season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres – who will open the regular season in Korea – play the first spring game of 2024 on Feb. 22. There are four games on Feb. 23, with every other team joining the action on Saturday the 24th.

Here's a look at the 2024 spring training schedule, including the time and date of every team's first game as well as the dates that players report to camp:

MLB's 2024 regular season begins in late March.

2024 spring training schedule: Every team's first game

When every team plays first spring training game (all times Eastern)

Grapefruit League spring training schedule, report dates

Pitchers and catchers // full squad

Atlanta Braves : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Baltimore Orioles : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Boston Red Sox : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Detroit Tigers: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Houston Astros : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Miami Marlins : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Minnesota Twins : Feb. 14 // Feb. 18

New York Mets : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

New York Yankees : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Pittsburgh Pirates : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

St. Louis Cardinals : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Tampa Bay Rays : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Toronto Blue Jays : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Washington Nationals: Feb. 14 // Feb. 20

Cactus League spring training schedule, report dates

Arizona Diamondbacks : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Chicago Cubs : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Chicago White Sox : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Cincinnati Reds : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Cleveland Guardians : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Colorado Rockies: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Kansas City Royals : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Los Angeles Dodgers : Feb. 9 // Feb. 14

Los Angeles Angels : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

Milwaukee Brewers : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics : Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

San Diego Padres : Feb. 11 // Feb. 16

San Francisco Giants : Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Seattle Mariners: Feb. 15 // Feb. 20

Texas Rangers: Feb. 14 // Feb. 19

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB spring training schedule 2024: First Cactus, Grapefruit League games