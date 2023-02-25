MLB spring training: Red Sox-Braves ends in tie after pitch clock causes automatic, bases-loaded strike 3

If spring training is any indication, MLB's umpires are going to be as strict as anyone could have imagined with the league's new pitch clock.

One day after San Diego Padres star Manny Machado became the first player to fall victim to the omnipresent countdown, Atlanta Braves minor leaguer Cal Conley showed that the umps will enforce the pitch clock in even the highest leverage situations.

On Saturday, Conley was up to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie game against the Boston Red Sox with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count, the classic all-or-nothing baseball scenario. Unfortunately for Conley, he apparently didn't get ready in the batter's box in time, leading to an automatic, inning-ending strike three.

The 23-year-old infielder couldn't believe it happened.

Oh my god they called an Automatic Strike on Conley and it ends the inning pic.twitter.com/rovbfB2p1j — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 25, 2023

Because this was spring training, that anti-climactic out meant the end of the game as well rather than extra innings. The two teams tied, 6-6.

The pitch clock somehow made a spring training tie even more anti-climactic. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Batters need to be ready for pitch with 8 seconds left on MLB's new pitch clock

Under MLB's new rules, pitchers get 15 seconds from the time they receive the ball to start their deliveries with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Batters, meanwhile, have to not just be in the box, but ready for the pitch with eight seconds left, meaning Conley had 12 seconds from the time Red Sox pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski caught the ball.

The rules are laid in much greater detail here by Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser.

It's becoming increasingly clear MLB is intent on enforcing its new rule changes — which also include a ban on certain shifts, limits on pick-off attempts and bigger bases — with little wiggle room. That likely means there will be plenty more mishaps over the next few months as players get used to the new rules, but you can only wonder what's going to happen when a division race or playoff series takes a turn because of them.