MLB sources on what it could take to land free agent Trevor Bauer -- and where he'll end up

It was hard not to be a bit cynical earlier this week when Trevor Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, felt compelled to declare via Twitter that “We are open to and will be considering ALL types of deals” when free agency opens next month.

As one MLB team executive said to me, “You mean he might take $250 million guaranteed instead of going year-to-year in free agency like he said he would? I’m shocked to hear that.’’

Or to put it another way: Perhaps even iconoclasts have their price.

One thing’s for sure, Bauer’s free agency, which may or may not lead to his pitching for the Mets next season, is shaping up to be a fascinating affair. It’s partly because he will be the best available starter on the market -- and likely the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner -- but also because he is as brash and unconventional as he is talented.

Bauer is so outspoken at times, in fact, that his personality has to be taken into account by any team pursuing him.

“You have to be willing to accept that he’ll be a distraction at times,” said a source who interacted with Bauer during his years with the Cleveland Indians. “He wants to win and tries to be a team guy for the most part, but he’s going to do things his way and he’s going to speak his mind. He’s just wired that way and there’s bound to be controversy because of it.

“None of that stuff seems to affect him, from a performance standpoint, but it makes his bosses uncomfortable. It might hurt his market as a free agent if he wasn’t coming off such a tremendous season. But his timing is perfect.”

Yes, Bauer is coming off a career year, pitching to a 1.73 ERA over 11 starts in this pandemic-shortened season, plus a brilliant postseason start in which he held the Braves scoreless on two hits with 12 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.

Bauer had one other ace-like season, pitching to a 2.21 ERA over 27 starts for the Indians in 2018, when he had a real shot at the Cy Young Award before an injury in September essentially took him out of the mix.

In 2019, meanwhile, he was having a solid season with the Indians but was traded shortly after irritating Terry Francona by whirling and throwing the baseball over the center field wall as the manager was coming to take him out of a game, and Bauer didn’t react well to the deal, pitching poorly for the Reds in August and September.

In general, however, the consensus among scouts and execs I spoke to is that Bauer has blossomed into a dominant starter over the last few years. Most significantly, they say, he’s learned to pitch upstairs with his 94-95 mph fastball for strikeouts, while developing a cutter that gets a high percentage of swings and misses, in addition to his impressive slider and curveball.

“He’s always had great stuff,” said one scout, “but he’s become much more consistent with his command of all of his pitches. He doesn’t make many mistakes, and the cutter has given him a weapon that has made him tougher on left-handed hitters. He knows how to pitch too. He’s not Gerrit Cole, but he’s a legit No. 1.”

Cole, of course, was the prize of last year’s free-agent market, signed by the Yankees to a record-breaking contract of nine years, $324 million.

Will Bauer, who turns 30 in January, come close to that type of money? The people I spoke to think it’s more likely he’ll wind up with something closer to the seven-year, $245 million deal that Stephen Strasburg signed to remain with the Nationals last winter.

