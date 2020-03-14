MLB The Show 20 is set to release on March 17, but fans who pre-ordered a special edition of the game got early access starting on Friday. Gamers who have already started playing shared some of the info about the game online, including player ratings for some of the teams, and at first glance some of those ratings are questionable.

Let's start with the MLB batting champ, Tim Anderson. Despite the fact that Anderson hit .335 in 2019, he only received a 77 overall rating. His league-leading 26 errors likely brought his rating down, but a 77 seems harsh, especially when you look across town and see cover star Javy Baez scored a 92.

Moving to some of the White Sox pitchers, there are some equally confusing ratings. Former Cy Young winner and four-time Gold Glove winner Dallas Keuchel only received a 78 overall, despite posting at 3.75 ERA in 19 games for the Braves last season. Compare that to Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet who earned a 79 overall, while only pitching in 14 games with a 4.07 ERA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Apparently the team over at MLB The Show doesn't appreciate pure stuff either, as Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease come in with a 68 and 67 overall rating, respectively. For context, that places them as the 25th and 26th-best players on the White Sox in the game.

As for the best player on the team, that's Yasmani Grandal who's rated 90 overall. The game developers clearly agree with Rick Hahn that Grandal is "one of the elite talents at a premium position."

Check out screen grabs from the game below:

Image credit Reddit user TedsRocks

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.

MLB The Show features some head-scratching player ratings for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago