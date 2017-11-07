MLB selling dirt from Astros' game-seven World Series win

Houston Astros fans can remember their first MLB World Series win with unique memorabilia including authentic dirt and first base.

Not only can the Houston Astros celebrate their first World Series victory, but now fans can remember the MLB championship with game-used dirt from game seven against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros overcame the Dodgers 5-1 in Los Angeles to claim the best-of-seven World Series 4-3 last week and the MLB 's auction site is now selling small glass jars of dirt from the deciding clash at Dodger Stadium.

The dirt comes directly from the field where the Astros won their first World Series and is selling for $49.99 per jar.

In case that is not enough for Astros fans, the memorabilia dirt could pair nicely with a World Series first base used during the opening two innings of game seven.

The base will go quickly as the auction is set to close on November 13.

Within an hour of being on the market, bids were already over the $600 mark.