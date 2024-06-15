MLB Says Umpire Pat Hoberg to Be Disciplined for Gambling

Major League Baseball umpire Pat Hoberg is being disciplined by the sport for a violation of its gambling policies, MLB acknowledged in a statement obtained by Sportico late Friday.

The matter, first reported by The Athletic, has been appealed in the grievance process, and MLB said the commissioner’s office would not comment until that process has been completed.

Commissioner Rob Manfred will hear the appeal. The 37-year-old Hoberg has been a full-time Major League umpire since 2017, but hasn’t worked a game this season.

MLB said the investigation began during spring training, and Hoberg was removed from the field “during the pendency of that investigation.”

“While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted,” the statement reads in part.

The news comes after the suspension earlier this month of five players for betting on baseball games. San Diego Padres prospect Tucupita Marcano was banned for life for betting on baseball games in which he participated while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The other four–Jay Groom, also in the Padres’ organization, Michael Kelly of the Oakland Athletics, Jose Rodriguez of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Andrew Saalfrank of the Diamondbacks—were all suspended for a year because they bet legally on baseball games in which they had no connection.

MLB declined to reveal any of Hoberg’s transgressions.

“Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded,” MLB said.

All uniformed MLB personnel are guided by Rule 21, which prohibits gambling on baseball by any player, manager, coach or umpire. Betting on other sports is considered to be viable as long as it’s done in states where sports gambling is legal. Gambling on non-baseball sports illegally in other states is expressly prohibited.

