MLB says ‘discipline was warranted’ for umpire Pat Hoberg after gambling investigation

Major League Baseball has disciplined umpire Pat Hoberg after investigating him for potentially violating the league’s gambling rules – the second notable betting incident the MLB has dealt with in the last month, the league announced Friday.

The league said, during spring training, an investigation was opened on Hoberg, 37, for a “potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies” and he was removed from the field of play.

MLB has not announced the exact discipline for Hoberg, but he has not umpired a game this season. The Athletic first reported the story on Hoberg’s discipline.

MLB did not say if its investigation showed Hoberg bet on baseball. The league also did not find any evidence games worked by Hoberg were “compromised or manipulated in any way” but added “discipline was warranted.”

“Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination,” MLB said in a statement. “Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

In a statement to USA Today, Hoberg said he is appealing the discipline.

“I am appealing Major League Baseball’s determination that I should be disciplined for violating the sports betting policies. While that appeal is pending, it would not be appropriate to discuss the case,” he said. “That said, I have devoted my adult life to the profession of umpiring, and the integrity of baseball is of the utmost importance to me. I look forward to the appeal process, and I am grateful that the Major League Baseball Umpires Association is supporting me in the appeal.”

CNN has been unable to reach the MLB Umpires Association or Hoberg for comment.

Hoberg started umpiring Major League games during spring training in 2014 and was promoted to the full-time Major League umpiring staff in 2017.

The disciplinary action comes a little over a week after San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life by the league for betting on baseball games. Four other players were also banned for a year apiece for violating betting rules.

The MLB investigation said “there is no evidence to suggest — and Marcano denies — that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way.”

