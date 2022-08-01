Yankees trade for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from A's for four prospects

A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace is on the move.

The A's traded Montas and reliever Lou Trevino to the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon, the team announced. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP).

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal was in place.

In 19 starts for the A’s this season, Montas struck out 109 batters through 104 2/3 innings en route to a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He was traded to Oakland from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and his contract remains under team control through next season.

Trivino was 1-6 in relief for the A’s this season with a 6.47 ERA and 10 saves in 39 appearances.

In return for the two pitchers, the A’s received New York’s No. 5 prospect in Waldichuk, per MLB.com. Medina was ranked No. 10 in the Yankees' system, followed by Sears at No. 20 and Bowman at No. 21.

The trade marks another chapter in the A’s recent fire sale, which has seen them part with top players like Montas, Matt Olson, Sean Manaea, Chris Bassett and Matt Chapman since last season.