MLB rumors: Yankees have 'significant scouting presence' at Marcus Stroman's next start

Major League Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline is July 31, and the American League East is among the divisions to keep a very close eye on as rumors start to fly.

The division has three teams -- the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays -- that could make trades to bolster their rosters as the postseason races heat up. The Toronto Blue Jays don't have a chance to win the division or earn a wild-card berth, but they do have the best starting pitcher rumored to be available in Marcus Stroman.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday that the Yankees will have plenty of eyes on Stroman during his next start Friday night against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

#Yankees have a significant scouting presence at Marcus Stroman's start tonight in Detroit. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

Stroman is 5-10 with a 3.25 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season. He's still just 28 years old, and his performance of late has been quite impressive.

#LetsGoBlueJays Marcus Stroman has allowed 3 ER or fewer in 16 of his 19 starts this season. pic.twitter.com/U00bd7wjcr — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 19, 2019

The Red Sox already made a move for a starter last weekend by completing a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for veteran Andrew Cashner. Boston still needs to add another bullpen arm before the trade deadline, but a move for a first baseman -- possibly Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu -- also should be considered.

