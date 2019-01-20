MLB Rumors: Yankees, Reds finalizing Sonny Gray trade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Yankees continue to stay active as the 2019 season approaches.

The Yankees are finalizing a trade with the Cincinnati Reds involving starting pitcher Sonny Gray, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Saturday. The Reds reportedly will send 23-year-old infield prospect Shed Long to New York in a return package.

Yankees, Reds are finalizing the Sonny Gray trade. infield prospect Shed Long and a draft pick are expected to go to NY, and possibly a 3rd lesser piece. Long is an excellent hitter, fair defender. Just need to cross t's, dot i's (ie medicals, 40-man considerations, etc.) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2019

Gray had an uninspiring tenure in New York, posting an 11-9 record and a 4.90 ERA last season as a back-end starter. The 29-year-old likely would have been the Yankees sixth starter in 2019, so it appears they're trying to get value for him now rather than let him walk in free agency.

Just to clear up something that's getting a lot of play in NY today: Yankees and Rockies are not talking about an Arenado trade, and Yankees wouldn't send Miguel Andujar in package for Arenado. That said, have heard NYY loves Arenado, a free agent after ‘19 (what's not to love?) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2019

The Boston Red Sox will be sad to see Gray leave the American League East; they lit up the right-hander for 12 runs on 15 hits over just 7 1/3 innings in 2018.

New York reportedly also has its eye on Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, but Heyman doesn't see a blockbuster trade happening anytime soon.

It's been a busy week for the Yankees, who bolstered their bullpen Thursday by reportedly adding free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino. The Boston Red Sox had targeted Ottavino, as well, but New York clearly has serious plans to upgrade its roster its nemesis ended its 100-win season in the 2018 American League Division Series.

