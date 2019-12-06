MLB Rumors: Yankees prepared to offer Gerrit Cole record-setting deal

Brace yourselves, Red Sox fans. The New York Yankees appear to be all-in on Gerrit Cole.

Cole, the premier free-agent pitcher on the market, is the Yankees' top offseason priority according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan notes ownership has given the go-ahead to offer the right-hander a record-setting deal.

The New York Yankees have made signing right-hander Gerrit Cole their top priority and have ownership-level approval to offer him a record deal, sources tell ESPN. News story on the coming bidding war on Cole and the huge contract he's going to command: https://t.co/4dt1mE4xle — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2019

If the Yankees hope to sign Cole, however, they'll have to win a bidding war against both Los Angeles clubs.

Passan writes:

New York and the Los Angeles Angels, a team similarly smitten with Cole and in even greater need of pitching than the Yankees, are preparing for a bidding war that executives expect will reach well beyond $250 million, according to sources. The Los Angeles Dodgers' interest in Cole is acute as well, though they are also considering bids for right-hander Stephen Strasburg and third baseman Anthony Rendon, sources said.

So yeah, Cole is going to make a pretty penny. And it's well-deserved. The 29-year-old went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season for the Houston Astros and finished as the runner-up for the American League Cy Young award.

