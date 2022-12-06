MLB rumors: Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign free agent Tommy Kahnle

Report: Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign free agent Tommy Kahnle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox weren't able to sign free agent relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle because they got outbid by the rival New York Yankees.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the Yankees got their man over the Red Sox on a two-year contract worth $11.5 million.

Kahnle, who played three-plus seasons with the Yankees from 2017 through 2020, pitched just 12.2 innings over 13 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after returning from 2020 Tommy John surgery. He's a dependable reliever with electric stuff when healthy. Overall, it's a nice addition for a Yankees bullpen that ranked among the league's best last season.

The Red Sox have been pretty quiet in free agency so far, with their most notable signing being reliever Chris Martin on a two-year deal. Boston still has major holes in the starting rotation, bullpen and first base, among other positions of need.

Many of the top free agents are still unsigned, but whether the Red Sox actually are willing to splash the cash to acquire them remains to be seen. The Red Sox also need to figure out if they're going to be aggressive in trying to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Superstar third baseman Rafael Devers can become a free agent after next season and needs an extension, too.

While the Red Sox take their time, other teams are making moves to get better. Boston needs to do the same ASAP.