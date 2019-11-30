MLB rumors: Yankees interested in trade for A's reliever Blake Treinen

On Tuesday, it was reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal the A's are looking to trade three veterans.

Those vets, in addition to Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley, include Blake Treinen. The Yankees reportedly are interested in the 31-year-old reliever:

#Yankees one of teams interested in #Athletics' Blake Treinen, sources tell The Athletic. Wrote Tuesday about OAK's willingness to move Treinen and other non-tender candidates. https://t.co/f5wHdir05C — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2019

It goes without saying the Yankees could afford him with a projected arbitration value of $7.8 million. The A's probably wouldn't pay that, especially when he's coming off a difficult season.

His 2019 campaign was a shadow of the man he left behind in his previous All-Star selection season.

He finished with a 4.91 ERA with a 1.619 WHIP in 58.2 innings. The season prior? A 0.78 ERA (you read that correctly) and 100 strikeouts in 80.1 innings along with a 0.834 WHIP.

In that same season, he was in AL Cy Young Award and MVP talks. A far cry from what he tabled recently.

Liam Hendriks made a cozy spot for himself in the closer role which only adds to why Oakland would be seeking other opportunities for Treinen.

