MLB rumors: Yankees "hesitant" to sign free agent Nathan Eovaldi originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Yankees need to upgrade their starting pitching and MLB free agency is one place to do it, but they won't go crazy to sign just anyone from what's considered a pretty weak class among starters.

One of the best pitchers available is Nathan Eovaldi, who spent the last half of the 2018 season with the Boston Red Sox and played an important role in helping them win the World Series.

The Yankees reportedly are interested in Eovaldi, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post outlined why New York is "hesitant" about bringing him back to the Bronx.

"But the Yanks appear hesitant to reunite with Eovaldi if he really is going to get a four-year contract, even if it is from the Red Sox, the team that beat them in the AL East and the Division Series," Sherman wrote. "And they have found the asking prices for an Indians starter too high."

If the Yankees don't aggressively pursue Eovaldi, he could still land a huge payday because as many as nine teams reportedly are interested in his services.

The Red Sox like Eovaldi, but it would behoove them to be cautious if the term gets out of control. He was very good for the Red Sox in the playoffs -- 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA over six appearances -- but his injury history. which includes two Tommy John surgeries, should be concern when discussing a contract beyond just a couple of seasons.

