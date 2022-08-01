MLB rumors: What Yankees' Frankie Montas trade package could look like

Report: What Yankees' trade package for Montas could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Luis Castillo is set to make his American League debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium -- just not in a New York Yankees uniform.

Instead, Castillo will be battling New York as the Seattle Mariners' newest ace after president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto outbid the rest of the league, including the Yankees, by trading four prospects to the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, the Bronx Bombers' focus reportedly has turned to Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday, citing sources, that Montas is the team's first choice now that Castillo is off the market. Montas, a talented starter, is also under contract for the 2023 season.

What could the Yankees offer the A's, who are looking for top-tier prospects in exchange?

The Yankees' top prospect is 21-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has registered a .822 OPS and 15 home runs in 85 games with New York's Double-A affiliate this summer. Per Heyman, Volpe would likely be off the table in any trade, unless New York reemerges as a contender in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

But New York reportedly is willing to include its second-best prospect, 22-year-old shortstop Oswald Peraza, in a trade for Montas.

Peraza had a breakout year in 2021, making the jump from High-A to Triple-A and mashing 18 homers while compiling a .297/.356/.477 slash line over 115 contests.

In 77 games with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre this season, Peraza has posted a .256/.325/.446 slash line with 14 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

His combination of power and speed paired with smooth defensive skills would fill a hole in the middle of the A's infield.

After the haul Cincinnati acquired for one-plus season of Castillo, it will take more than just Peraza for the Yankees to scoop Montas. Oakland could also target one of New York's more promising farm arms like Ken Waldichuk, Hayden Wesneski or Luis Gil. All three of those pitchers are at Triple-A and would immediately have a spot in the A's rotation.

Peraza, a top-tier pitching prospect with another younger minor-leaguer mixed in could be enough for Oakland to send its coveted right-hander to the Bronx.

Heyman also reported Monday that the A's are telling teams they have been eliminated from the Montas sweepstakes. The Yankees remain contenders.

If New York takes a big swing for Montas, expect a package centered around the talented Peraza.