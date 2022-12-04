MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market.

But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday the Cubs have Xander Bogaerts “as their top priority," adding they are also exploring Carlos Correa’s market.

The Cubs have been linked to each of Bogaerts, Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson this offseason, with the hardest reports recently connecting them to Swanson.

Bogaerts, who has spent his entire career with the Red Sox, has been linked to at least a half dozen teams since free agency opened.

The 30-year-old opted out of the remaining three years of his deal with the Red Sox after hitting .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2022. He earned his fifth Silver Slugger award while also being named a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop.

Bogaerts and Correa are each clients of agent Scott Boras.

The Red Sox initially signed Bogaerts in 2010 as an international free agent out of Aruba. He was teammates with Cubs manager David Ross from 2013-14 with the Red Sox.

