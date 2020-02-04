The Giants found an easy way to make sure they're slightly better in 2020. They'll no longer have to face Wilmer Flores.

The infielder is in agreement on a multi-year contract, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Financial details were not immediately available, but that would be the first multi-year deal given out by Farhan Zaidi since he took over as president of baseball operations in November of 2018.

Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Flores, 28, hit .317/.361/.487 with the Diamondbacks last year and could be in line to play second base or a utility role with the Giants. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Flores, 28, is a good fit for the roster, and the Giants know all about what he's capable of at the plate. With the Diamondbacks last season, Flores went 14-for-24 against the Giants with three homers and three doubles. Overall, he hit .317/.361/.487 in 265 at-bats.

While Flores came up as a shortstop with the Mets, he primarily played second base for the Diamondbacks last season. He joins a crowd in the middle of the infield, with Mauricio Dubon, Donovan Solano and Yolmer Sanchez also already in-house as options at second base.

[RELATED: Where 2019 #ForeverGiant players landed this offseason]

Flores also can back up Evan Longoria at third, although his biggest impact may come across the diamond. The Giants have been looking for ways to limit Brandon Belt's exposure to tough lefties, and the right-handed-hitting Flores has over 1,000 big league innings at first base. Flores has a .813 career OPS against left-handed pitchers.

MLB rumors: Wilmer Flores, Giants in agreement on multi-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area