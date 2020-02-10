MLB Rumors: Twins 'upset' with Red Sox over Brusdar Graterol situation

Chaim Bloom's first major trade as Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer hasn't gone very smoothly.

The Red Sox originally agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a three-team trade that netted them Los Angeles outfielder Alex Verdugo and Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Boston reportedly balked after viewing Graterol's medical records, however, and ended up finalizing a new trade Sunday night that didn't involve Graterol or the Twins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

According to The Athletic's Peter Gammons, Minnesota's front office isn't pleased with the Red Sox for potentially damaging Graterol's reputation.

Mookie leftover:Even Twins people privately remain upset at Boston's handling of Graterol physical. "The way it was made public could b a detriment to his career," said one. Dodgers could win big here. w/ Ron Porterfield for rehab, LA may have huge P upside addition. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 10, 2020

Boston's issue with Graterol's physical shined a very public spotlight on the 21-year-old's injury history, which included 2016 Tommy John surgery and a 2019 shoulder impingement.

The Red Sox reportedly were concerned the hard-throwing right-hander only projects as a reliever instead of a full-time starter -- and now the entire baseball world is aware of that concern (despite the efforts of Graterol's agent, Scott Boras).

Agent Scott Boras: Brusdar Graterol threw "without limitation" and 100 mph in majors for weeks to end 2019 and he has no great medical concern. "They're relying on a cursory medical record review yet noted orthopedic doctors who saw him say there's no issue going forward" #Mookie — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

The Twins still managed to deal Graterol, though, sending the hurler directly to the Dodgers in a separate trade involving L.A. starter Kenta Maeda.

Story continues

It appears Graterol's reputation didn't take that much of a hit, either, as many praised the Dodgers for acquiring a live young arm with closer potential.

Text from one evaluator on trade: "Downs > Graterol but, like, the fact that the Dodgers were willing to restructure this way and give him up to effectively replace him with Graterol shows how badly the Sox misread the market here." — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) February 10, 2020

The lengthy delay in this blockbuster trade may actually benefit the #Dodgers. They not only will still get Mookie Betts and David Price from the #RedSox, but could end up with the 100-mph arm of #Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol, too, a huge asset for the back of their bullpen. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 9, 2020

Boston arguably received a better return in shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, but this five-day ordeal clearly could have been handled better.

MLB Rumors: Twins 'upset' with Red Sox over Brusdar Graterol situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston