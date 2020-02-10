MLB Rumors: Twins 'upset' with Red Sox over Brusdar Graterol situation

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Chaim Bloom's first major trade as Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer hasn't gone very smoothly.

The Red Sox originally agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a three-team trade that netted them Los Angeles outfielder Alex Verdugo and Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Boston reportedly balked after viewing Graterol's medical records, however, and ended up finalizing a new trade Sunday night that didn't involve Graterol or the Twins.

According to The Athletic's Peter Gammons, Minnesota's front office isn't pleased with the Red Sox for potentially damaging Graterol's reputation.

Boston's issue with Graterol's physical shined a very public spotlight on the 21-year-old's injury history, which included 2016 Tommy John surgery and a 2019 shoulder impingement.

The Red Sox reportedly were concerned the hard-throwing right-hander only projects as a reliever instead of a full-time starter -- and now the entire baseball world is aware of that concern (despite the efforts of Graterol's agent, Scott Boras).

The Twins still managed to deal Graterol, though, sending the hurler directly to the Dodgers in a separate trade involving L.A. starter Kenta Maeda.

It appears Graterol's reputation didn't take that much of a hit, either, as many praised the Dodgers for acquiring a live young arm with closer potential.

Boston arguably received a better return in shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, but this five-day ordeal clearly could have been handled better.

