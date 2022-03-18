MLB rumors: Trevor Story to choose between four teams, Red Sox and Giants included

Report: Trevor Story to choose between four teams, Red Sox and Giants included originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story is narrowing down his list of potential destinations in MLB free agency, and the Boston Red Sox reportedly are still in the mix.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Friday that Story is set to choose between four teams, with the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants among them.

Superstar SS Trevor Story choosing one of 4 teams soon. Giants, Red Sox and 2 others remain in mix. Prioritizing winning. Apparently considering a short-term positional move, if necessary. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 18, 2022

Story is one of the top free agents who remains unsigned.

He batted .251 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 88 runs scored, 132 hits and a .329 on-base percentage in 142 games for the Colorado Rockies last season. Story has spent his entire six-year major league career with Colorado.

Story likely would play second base in Boston if the Red Sox signed him. The Red Sox already have one of baseball's best shortstops in Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox have not made an impactful addition to their lineup since losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series back in October. They reportedly had interest in players such as Freddie Freeman and Seiya Suzuki but failed to land any of them.