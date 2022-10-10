MLB rumors: Trea Turner joins Aaron Judge as Giants' star offseason targets

Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.

"Money may be no object, with the Giants willing to do anything for a return to the postseason, winning 26 less games [in 2022] than a year ago," Nightengale reported.

However, Turner reportedly will enter the offseason with a preference for where he signs the next big deal.

“Turner is open to staying in Los Angeles, but is believed to prefer the East Coast and may be the No. 1 target for the Philadelphia Phillies,” Nightengale wrote.

Philadelphia will be looking to add another star to pair with Bryce Harper in its lineup, who helped guide the franchise to the playoffs this season, snapping a 10-year postseason drought.

In 160 games with the Dodgers this season, Turner batted .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He would have led the 2022 Giants in all of those categories aside from homers.

“We find ourselves in a position this offseason where we want to get more athletic, we want to have a roster that has a better chance at staying healthy, which usually means getting a little bit younger,” Zaidi said in early September. “So everything’s on the table for us, including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free-agent market.”

As other MLB insiders have predicted, Nightengale goes on to write that the Giants are primed to offer Judge, the reigning American League home run king, a lucrative contract.

"If the Yankees won’t pay the $300 million Judge wants, he could wind up in San Francisco -- just two hours away from his hometown."

Will San Francisco bring Turner to the Bay? Will Judge return home? Could both end up at Oracle Park next season?

Giants fans are hoping the front office opens its pocketbooks and brings back star power to the Bay.

