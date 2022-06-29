MLB rumors: Trade market expected for Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks

MLB rumors: Trade market expected for Cubs' Hendricks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’re five weeks from the trade deadline and the rumor mill and speculation is heating up.

Including when it comes to the Cubs, who have a number of players who could generate interest from contenders ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

One of those names? Opening Day starter Kyle Hendricks, at least according to MLB insider and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“I do expect there will be a market for Hendricks,” Heyman said on 670 The Score’s “Mully and Haugh” this week.

“I’d put him on that list with [David] Robertson, [Willson] Contreras and the other Cubs players who will be out there in the market and be pursued by other teams.”

But whether the Cubs would entertain trading Hendricks is a lot different than teams showing interest in him.

Hendricks, 32, is under contract through next season and his deal includes a vesting option for 2024.

He’s the longest-tenured player on the Cubs roster and a mentor for a pitching staff with many young up-and-coming arms.

Those intangibles look to be valuable for the Cubs during this rebuilding period. And beyond that, Hendricks’ recent struggles may limit his trade value anyhow.

Hendricks has had an up-and-down past two seasons (4.81 ERA, 46 starts), including a 4.90 ERA in 14 outings this season.

He turned in one of his best outings of the year Friday in St. Louis, throwing 7 1/3 shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals.

