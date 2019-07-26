Everyone has an opinion on what the Giants should do ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

Sell even if the team remains in contention.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buy and go for an NL Wild Card spot.

Stand pat and let this group play out the season.

At this point, every option is on the table for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. But how the Giants play over the next few days will help him make a decision ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding spoke with three scouts to see what they think the Giants should do.

San Francisco Giants

What they need: "Their offense is being driven by players that won't sustain, but they do have the pitching." -- NL scout

"It'll be hard to sell and put their fan base through that, but their farm system is horrible." -- AL scout 2

Who they can move: "Sam Dyson, Brandon Crawford, Will Smith, Madison Bumgarner, Tony Watson, Mark Melancon." -- AL scout 1

What they can get: "They have the best group of relievers to trade. They have a little bit of everything." -- NL scout

It appears that the scouts aren't believin' and think the Giants should sell.

[RELATED: Why Giants' trade partners are dwindling]

If Zaidi decides to pull the plug on the Giants' playoff hopes, he should be able to bring back several good prospects for Bumgarner, Smith, Dyson and Watson.

Ironically, the Giants' farm system isn't exactly "horrible" anymore. Baseball America updated their organizational rankings on Thursday and moved San Francisco from No. 28 to No. 15.

MLB rumors: What three scouts see Giants doing before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area