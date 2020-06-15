MLB Rumors: 'Several' players and staff test positive for COVID-19

The bad news just keeps on coming for Major League Baseball.

On the same night commissioner Rob Manfred stated he's "not confident" there will be a 2020 season due to failed negotiations with the Players' Association, The Associated Press reported "several" MLB players and staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

NEW YORK (AP) - MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 15, 2020





The names of those who tested positive have not been revealed.

This is just the latest blow to a league that hasn't been able to get out of its own way in recent months. MLB's owners and players have been unable to reach an agreement on concessions for the 2020 season and their negotiations came to a halt over the weekend.

It's unclear as of now whether the positive COVID-19 tests will put the season in even more jeopardy. But given all of the doom and gloom in the baseball world lately, we wouldn't be surprised.

