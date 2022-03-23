MLB rumors: Sean Manaea is Athletics' trade priority over Frankie Montas

Report: A's prioritizing Manaea trade over moving Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics have spent the offseason unloading talent and restocking their farm system, but according to reports, they're not finished yet.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, citing sources, reported Wednesday that the A's are prioritizing trading left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea and haven't made a decision on the future of right-hander Frankie Montas in Oakland.

Manaea is currently the highest-paid A's player on the roster, due to make $9.75 million in 2022. In six big league seasons, Manaea has logged a 50-41 record, 3.86 ERA and 7.9 K/9. He tied for the American League lead with 32 starts last season and registered a 3.91 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings.

Montas, 29, arrived in Oakland in 2016 in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In five seasons on the A's pitching staff, the right-hander tallied a 3.82 ERA, 1.298 WHIP and 9.3 K/9. He finished sixth in the 2021 AL Cy Young award voting after posting a 13-9 record, 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 187 innings.

With 2022 Opening Day just over two weeks away, there are plenty of MLB teams still looking to add starting pitching. Reports over the past week indicate the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have interest in working out a deal for one of the A's starters.

Oakland has already departed with star infielders Matt Chapman and Matt Olson. The A's also traded Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets, and manager Bob Melvin left in the offseason for the San Diego Padres.

It'll already be a much different-looking A's roster trotting out in 2022 than last year's 86-win club, and it appears more changes could be coming.