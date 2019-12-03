MLB Rumors: A scenario emerging where the Red Sox hang on to Mookie Betts?

Chaim Bloom may have sent Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians on Monday, but the Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has much bigger decisions ahead.

It was reported months ago that the Sox would attempt to move superstar Mookie Betts this offseason, but it seems that things have taken a turn. ESPN's Jeff Passan now is reporting baseball executives across the league think a trade involving Betts is unlikely to happen.

If a Betts' trade isn't going to happen, Bloom will need to cut payroll elsewhere -- but how?

Passan reports that Boston is looking to cut salary by trading a pitcher, and a prominent one at that. David Price or Nathan Eovaldi, who were instrumental to the Red Sox 2018 World Series Championship, reportedly are on the trading block.

The Red Sox obviously are interested in locking up Betts to a long-term deal, but the right fielder would more than likely test the free-agent market after the 2020 season.

If Boston traded any of those players, they possibly could have a difficult season ahead. Betts hit .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .915 OPS in 2019 -- not to mention his stellar play in the field. It was a rather down year for Red Sox pitchers, but Eovaldi managed a 3.33 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a 3-3 record in 2018 with Boston. Price also had a down campaign in 2019 but had a 16-7 record the previous campaign with a 3.58 ERA and 177 strikeouts.

While the rumor mill is heating up, it doesn't seem like any trade is imminent.

