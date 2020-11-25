MLB Rumors: Red Sox have Yasiel Puig on their radar in free agency

Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Yasiel Puig originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could the Boston Red Sox add a Wild Horse to their outfield in 2021?

The Red Sox join the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles among the teams that have free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig "on their radar" as he plots a 2021 return, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday.

Puig, who last played for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019, was sidelined during the 2020 season after a positive COVID-19 test in July nixed his expected deal with the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old announced his intention to play in 2021, though, and recently signed with agent Rachel Luba.

The Red Sox may need outfield help if Jackie Bradley Jr. leaves in free agency. The Astros reportedly have made signing the veteran center fielder a "priority" this offseason, although Boston has made contact with him as well.

Puig earned an All-Star nod with the Dodgers in his second major league season and spent six years in Los Angeles before the team traded him to Cincinnati in December 2018.

He hasn't batted above .267 since that 2014 All-Star campaign but mashed 24 home runs with 84 RBIs in 149 games in 2019.

Ironically enough, Puig and Bradley also are plotting a throwing contest involving reigning Cy Young Award winner (and current free agent) Trevor Bauer.

I want in!! — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) November 24, 2020

Challenge accepted. As someone who has also thrown a ball out of a big league stadium, you’ll most certainly be a worthy adversary. I would say though, Kauffman is a bit bigger than Fenway haha https://t.co/0swFbuu4Hm — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) November 24, 2020

If the throwing contest is at Fenway Park, perhaps Puig can stay in Boston when it's over.