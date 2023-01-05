MLB Rumors: Red Sox 'working on' potential trades with Marlins

After Devers extension, could Marlins trade be next for Red Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox started the offseason slow, to say the least. But there's still time to finish strong.

The Red Sox reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers on Wednesday night, which was welcome news after the team lost Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency.

So, what's the next move for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom after handing out the richest contract in franchise history? It appears a trade with the Miami Marlins is a possibility.

Boston has been "working on trades with the Marlins, who have a veteran shortstop (Miguel Rojas) and a proven starter (Pablo López) they’d be willing to move," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Wednesday night, citing an industry source.

The Marlins and Red Sox have been linked in several trade rumors this offseason; Boston reportedly has shown interest in both Rojas and infielder Joey Wendle, while Miami is reported to be targeting Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas.

The question is whether the Red Sox would be willing to part with Casas -- their No. 2 prospect behind shortstop Marcelo Mayer and their projected Opening Day first baseman -- and if so, who they would seek in return.

The Marlins are loaded with young pitchers who could intrigue Boston. Lopez is the most proven of the bunch with a 3.94 ERA over five seasons, but the 25-year-old Jesus Luzardo, the 25-year-old Trevor Rogers and the 23-year-old Edward Cabrera all boast tantalizing upside.

If the Red Sox want to shore up their middle infield opposite Trevor Story (Christian Arroyo is their current projected starter at second base, with Story moving back to shortstop), then Rojas could be an option. He turns 34 in February, however, so Boston likely wouldn't part with Casas to acquire him.

The Red Sox still are projected to be the worst team in the AL East with their current roster. But Bloom has options, and a deal with Miami seems like one of his best.