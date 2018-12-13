MLB rumors: Red Sox, White Sox possible landing spots for Adam Ottavino originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox are interested in free-agent relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, but they aren't the only potential American League landing spot for the former Colorado Rockies right-hander.

FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reported the latest on Ottavino's future with the following tweet Thursday morning:

Adam Ottavino is a name to watch, following the Familia signing. #WhiteSox and #RedSox are among the possible landing spots for him. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 13, 2018

The New York Yankees and New York Mets also are interested in signing the 33-year-old veteran, per reports.

Boston's need for Ottavino is higher now after reliever Joe Kelly agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Kelly served a number of different roles out of the Red Sox bullpen, including the eighth-inning role -- one that Ottavino could fill in Boston. Besides, who wouldn't want a pitcher with enough confidence to strike out Babe Ruth with ease?

Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA with 112 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings for the Rockies in 2018. He's one of the best relief pitchers on the free-agent market, along with Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who's seeking a nine-figure payday.

