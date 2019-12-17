MLB Rumors: What Red Sox want from White Sox in potential David Price trade

With David Price reportedly on the trading block, the Chicago White Sox are rumored to be one of multiple teams in play as a possible destination for the left-hander.

But if the Boston Red Sox are hoping to part ways with the remaining $93 million attached to Price, they may have to lower their expectations of the return in such a deal.

Peter Gammons of The Athletic revealed what Boston has asked Chicago for in trade talks, and the asking price is alarmingly high. In addition to salary relief, the Red Sox want top prospects Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal.

Bob Nightngale has reported the Dodgers have discussed Mookie Betts. Industry reports have spun Chisox interest in a David Price deal, w/ Benitendi, Bosox want Madrigal, Vaughn, $ seems big problem, probably why story has spun for 10 days — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) December 17, 2019

Vaughn (1B) and Madrigal (2B) are the league's 21st and 40th ranked prospects respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.

The two sides being far apart on a deal isn't surprising. Even with left fielder Andrew Benintendi involved, that offer likely is a non-starter for the White Sox. Especially considering they already traded for outfielder Nomar Mazara earlier in the offseason.

Price would almost certainly help the White Sox's pitching situation, though it doesn't make sense for them to part ways with coveted prospects while taking on the 34-year-old's salary. So if this is an example of what the Red Sox front office has been asking from teams in trade talks for Price, they may have to go back to the drawing board.

