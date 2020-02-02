It's becoming more and more likely we've seen the last of Mookie Betts in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

Amid rumors of the Red Sox working on a deal that would send Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Peter Gammons of The Athletic reports multiple National League sources consider such a deal to be "inevitable."

Gammons goes on to note specific players who could head to Boston in the trade, such as outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs, and left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Three different NL folks today predicted Betts-to-L.A. is "inevitable." Consensus deal:Alex Verdugo, Inf Jeter Downs, pitcher, maybe A prospect. Think P is LH Caleb Ferguson, 95 MPH FB/CB guy, 113-39 K-BB in 93.1 IP, eventual starter. Got brushed off Gray — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 2, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Last week, it was reported trade talks involving Betts were heating up with both the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the Red Sox and their homegrown superstar outfielder reportedly have been about $120 million apart in contract negotiations

All of this is occurring during an offseason in which the Red Sox appear dedicated to slashing payroll to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. Left-hander David Price, who has $96 million remaining on his deal, could also be traded to accomplish that goal.

Betts, 27, is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to Dodgers 'inevitable' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston