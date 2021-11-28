MLB Rumors: Red Sox target Marcus Semien signing with Rangers

Report: Sox target Marcus Semien signing with Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are officially out of the Marcus Semien sweepstakes.

According to multiple reports, Semien has inked a deal with the Texas Rangers. MLB Network's Jon Heyman adds it's a seven-year contract worth approximately $175 million for the slugging infielder.

Semien Rangers deal is believed to be for about $175M over the 7 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2021

The Rangers were among the teams searching for a shortstop in free agency, so it appears they got their guy in Semien. However, they could still sign one of the top shortstops on the market and slide Semien over to second base, where he spent most of his illustrious 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox were rumored to be one of the several teams interested in Semien as they scour the middle-infield market. With Semien no longer on the table, Javier Baez remains an option as Boston reportedly is one of the "main teams" in on the former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets star.

Semien, 31, belted a career-high 45 homers with the Blue Jays last season while earning his first All-Star nod and Gold Glove award. He also knocked in 102 runs and played in all 162 games.