MLB rumors: Red Sox target Adam Ottavino, Yankees agree to contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The list of quality relief pitchers for the Boston Red Sox to sign from the MLB free-agent market is quickly dwindling.

Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has agreed to a free-agent contract with the New York Yankees, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

#Yankees have a deal $27m/3 yr with Ottavino. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2019

The Red Sox reportedly were interested in signing Ottavino, who had a good 2018 season for the Colorado Rockies. He went 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, 112 strikeouts and 36 walks over 77 2/3 innings last season.

Now that Ottavino is off the board, the best option remaining for the Red Sox is bringing back closer Craig Kimbrel, who spent the last three seasons in Boston and helped it win the 2018 World Series. Kimbrel reportedly was asking for a nine-figure contract at the beginning of free agency, but he isn't likely to get that as his market appears to be quite small.

Although, the Philadelphia Phillies are one team reportedly interested in Kimbrel, and all it takes is two teams for a bidding war.

The Red Sox must do something, though, because they already lost reliever Joe Kelly in free agency. Losing another good reliever in Kimbrel with no one qualified to replace him left in free agency would put the Sox in a tough spot with spring training approaching.

