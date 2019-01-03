MLB Rumors: Red Sox target David Robertson signs deal with Phillies

We have movement on Major League Baseball's bullpen market.

Free agent reliever David Robertson has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Here are the terms of his deal:

That's bad news for the Boston Red Sox, who reportedly had their eye on Robertson for most of the winter. The 33-year-old right-hander had a bit of a down year for the New York Yankees in 2018 but still boasts a career 2.88 ERA and was one of the best free-agent relievers on the market.

Robertson's signing could have a domino effect, however. Now that the Phillies have invested in bullpen help, they likely won't pursue free agents Zach Britton or Craig Kimbrel. Philly reportedly was looking like the Red Sox's main competition to sign Kimbrel, so there's a chance Robertson's deal sets the wheels in motion on Kimbrel re-signing with Boston.

ESPN's Jeff Passan believes Britton will be the next reliever off the board, though.

