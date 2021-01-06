MLB Rumors: What Red Sox target Jake Odorizzi is seeking in free agency

Sox target Jake Odorizzi seeking this contract in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So far this offseason, the Red Sox have been able to bolster their depth with a couple of minor moves, but they've come up short when it comes to higher-profile pieces.

Signing Jake Odorizzi would change that -- and now we're learning what it might take to get that deal done.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the 30-year-old is expecting to sign a three-year contract worth between $36 million and $42 million. That report comes on the heels of news that the Sox have "serious interest" in adding Odorizzi, who has spent the past three seasons with the Twins.

Odorizzi would provide a needed upgrade to a Red Sox rotation short on reliable arms entering the 2021 season. Though he only threw 13.2 innings due to injuries last season, the righty earned All-Star honors for the Twins in his last full season, when he went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA and a career-high 178 strikeouts over 159 innings in 2019.

Boston's starting pitching search isn't limited to Odorizzi. The Sox are also interested in two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, who is set to throw in front of interested teams -- including the Red Sox -- one week from Wednesday in Florida.