MLB rumors: Red Sox have talked to Rangers about Kyle Gibson trade

The Boston Red Sox made their first impactful move ahead of Friday afternoon's MLB trade deadline by acquiring Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber on Thursday night.

He adds plenty of power to Boston's lineup. The 28-year-old left fielder hit 25 home runs in 72 games for the Nationals this year, but he's currently out of action because of a hamstring injury.

Schwarber might not be the only player the Red Sox acquire ahead of the trade deadline. They also could use another starting pitcher, and one potential target is Kyle Gibson of the Texas Rangers.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday morning that the Red Sox and Rangers have discussed a Gibson trade.

The #RedSox have spoken about a Kyle Gibson trade with the #Rangers, source confirms. Gibson still is being discussed with multiple teams. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2021

Gibson is having a solid season with the Rangers. He's posted a 6-3 record with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts and 41 walks over 113 innings.

The 33-year-old right hander is not the only starter linked with the Red Sox in trade rumors in recent weeks. Boston also reportedly has interest in Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios.

Acquiring a starting pitcher and Schwarber would represent a successful trade deadline for the first-place Red Sox.