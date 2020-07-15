MLB Rumors: Red Sox, starting pitcher Zack Godley close to agreement

Reinforcements reportedly are on the way for the Boston Red Sox' pitching staff.

The Red Sox are "closing in" on an agreement with free-agent starting pitcher Zack Godley, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported Tuesday. The deal isn't finalized but is "likely" to be completed in the coming days, per Cotillo.

The 30-year-old right-hander finished the 2019 season with the Toronto Blue Jays after spending his first four-plus major league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Godley struggled in 2019 with a 4-5 record and 5.97 ERA over 92 innings but had stints of effectiveness in Arizona, including a 15-win season in 2018.

Effectiveness aside, Godley would give the Red Sox a desperately-needed warm body in their rotation.

Boston's lack of pitching depth was reinforced Wednesday morning as the team placed projected Opening Day starter Eduardo Rodriguez, potential starter Darwinzon Hernandez and reliever Josh Taylor on the injured list. All three pitchers recently tested positive for COVID-19.

With Chris Sale out for the 2020 season due to an elbow injury, the Red Sox only have three healthy starters in Nathan Eovaldi, newcomer Martin Perez and Brian Johnson, with Ryan Weber a potential opener option.

