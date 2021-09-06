Red Sox sign Jose Iglesias

Red Sox, SS Jose Iglesias to reunite for stretch run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With All-Star Xander Bogaerts among the near-dozen players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Boston Red Sox are staging a reunion with another shortstop.

The Red Sox announced the signing of Jose Iglesias, who began his career with Boston, to help fill the void of Bogaerts as the team begins a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at Fenway Park.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/vETjyZ5WSJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2021

Iglesias, 31, hit .259 with eight home runs and 41 runs batted in for the Los Angeles Angels over 114 games this season before being released last week.

The Red Sox initially signed Iglesias as an amateur free agent in 2009. He debuted with the big club in 2011 and spent parts of three seasons in the majors before being sent to the Detroit Tigers in a three-team deal with the Chicago White Sox in 2013 that brought Jake Peavy to Boston.

Iglesias finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, when he was the last player to start at shortstop for the Red Sox on opening day prior to Bogaerts, and was an All-Star in 2015 with Detroit. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a free agent in 2019 and joined the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent in 2020 before joining the Angels.

For his career, Iglesias is a .276 hitter with 43 homers, 312 RBIs and 57 stolen bases.