MLB Rumors: Red Sox to sign left-hander Rich Hill

Report: Red Sox signing LHP Rich Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rich Hill reportedly is signing with the Boston Red Sox... again.

The veteran left-hander and the Red Sox agreed to a contract on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. If the deal is made official, it'll be Hill's third stint with Boston.

Milton’s Rich Hill is coming back to the Red Sox. He's in agreement with the team on a deal, which will become official pending the results of a physical https://t.co/9OcdMKLrCS via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 2, 2021

Hill, who turns 42 in March, spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays and was traded to the New York Mets before the deadline. In 32 games (31 starts), the Milton, Mass. native went 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He last pitched for the Red Sox in 2015, posting a 1.55 ERA in four starts.

The Red Sox also recently signed right-hander Michael Wacha and southpaw James Paxton in free agency. Other rotation options for 2022 include Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.