MLB rumors: Red Sox have shown interest in Hensley Meulens for manager job

The Boston Red Sox need a new manager with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in less than a month, and one potential candidate is Hensley Meulens.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported late Sunday night that Boston has shown interest in New York Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens.

Red Sox have shown interest in Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens. Presumably, he's a potential candidate for Mets job, too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2020

Meulens is a really good option for the Red Sox. Before joining the Mets in November, he spent the last decade with the San Francisco Giants as a hitting coach and bench coach, helping the National League club win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He also managed the Netherlands at the 2013 World Baseball Classic and speaks several languages. Meulens was a candidate for the New York Yankees' manager job in 2017.

The Mets also need a new manager after parting ways with Carlos Beltran last week, and they would be smart to promote Meulens instead of letting him leave for Boston.

The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora last week after Major League Baseball named him 11 times in a nine-page report detailing the Houston Astros' sign-stealing operation used over the last few years. Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 before joining the Red Sox as their manager for 2018. The MLB report concluded Cora played a key role in creating and implementing Houston's sign-stealing system. The 2018 Red Sox currently are being investigated by the league.

The sign-stealing scandal has resulted in three managers -- Cora, Beltran and Houston's A.J. Hinch -- losing their jobs, and none of these positions have been filled yet.

