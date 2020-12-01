MLB Rumors: Red Sox showing interest in Corey Kluber

Report: Red Sox showing interest in this two-time Cy Young winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Pitching is a priority for the Boston Red Sox this offseason, and it appears they've been doing their due diligence.

The Red Sox are showing interest in veteran right-hander Corey Kluber, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Kluber, 34, is an unrestricted free agent.

Source: #RedSox showing interest in free agent Corey Kluber, who makes his home in Greater Boston. Kluber, 34, said to be progressing well from the teres major muscle strain that shortened his 2020 season; he is expected to throw bullpen sessions this month. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2020

Kluber was traded by the Cleveland Indians to the Texas Rangers in December of 2019. The two-time Cy Young award winner pitched only one inning for Texas in 2020 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

A deal for Kluber undoubtedly would come with some risk, as he's only been able to make eight starts in the last two seasons due to injuries. But in his last full season (2018), he was his usual dominant self going 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and a third-place finish in American League Cy Young voting. As long as he's healthy, Kluber would bring a much-needed presence to the top of Boston's rotation.

Currently, the Red Sox's starting staff consists of Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck and Nick Pivetta. Chris Sale is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.