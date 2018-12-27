MLB rumors: Red Sox showing "continued interest" in Adam Ottavino originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox still haven't made any notable upgrades or additions to their bullpen in MLB free agency, but there's one unsigned relief pitcher they continue to monitor.

That player is Adam Ottavino, a right-handed reliever who spent the 2018 season with the Colorado Rockies. The Red Sox, however, aren't the only team with interest in the 33-year-old pitcher, per FOX Sports' Jon Morosi.

Adding on this: I was told by a source that current interest in Adam Ottavino extends beyond Red Sox, White Sox, and Rockies to include multiple other clubs. @MLBNetwork @MLB https://t.co/HRKkoL6ZeW — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 28, 2018

The Red Sox lost reliever Joe Kelly in free agency when he signed a three-year, $25 million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team Boston beat in the 2018 World Series. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel also is a free agent and reportedly is seeking a massive payday.

Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, 112 strikeouts and 36 walks over 77 2/3 innings for the Rockies in 2018. Signing with the Red Sox would bring him close to his alma mater, Northeastern.

