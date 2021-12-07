MLB Rumors: Red Sox showing interest in SS Trevor Story

Report: Red Sox showing interest in Trevor Story originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are being linked to one of the top middle infielders on the free-agent market.

On a recent episode of the "Big Time Baseball" podcast, MLB Insider Jon Heyman included the Red Sox on a list of three teams that are in the mix to sign Trevor Story.

"Story, I have heard three teams -- Seattle, Houston and Boston," Heyman said. "So it would be interesting to see with Boston. Obviously he could start out at second base potentially, and we'll see what goes on from there."

Story, 29, has spent all six of his MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The two-time All-Star has only played shortstop at the major league level, so a switch to second base would be necessary for either him or current Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Adding Story could also help the team prepare for the potential departure of Bogaerts, who has a player option for the 2023 season.

The 2021 campaign was a down year by Story's standards, but he still managed to belt 24 home runs and post a .801 OPS. His offensive production makes him an intriguing option for Boston after chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expressed his desire to add a right-handed bat.

The Red Sox won't be able to sign or even reach out to Story -- or any other players -- until MLB and the players association settle on a new collective bargaining agreement. A lockout was implemented at midnight Thursday, marking the ninth work stoppage in the league's history and its first since 1994-95.