MLB Rumors: Red Sox in 'serious talks' to trade OF Andrew Benintendi

Report: Red Sox looking to trade Benintendi, eyeing this return

First Mookie Betts -- now Andrew Benintendi?

The Boston Red Sox have been in "serious trade talks" with "multiple teams" regarding a deal for Benintendi, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Saturday.

According to Bowden, the Red Sox are seeking a return centered around pitching and outfield prospects. Boston has clear need for rotation help, and Benintendi is one of the club's top trade chips who could net a quality starter in return.

The 26-year-old outfielder has had an up-and-down Red Sox tenure to date. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Benintendi hit .295 after his big-league call-up in 2016 and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 with 20 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Benintendi hit a snag after the 2018 All-Star break, however, and hasn't returned to form since. He batted just .266 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2019 and went 4-for-39 over just 10 games during the shortened 2020 season.

The left-handed hitter still has plenty of upside with just four full seasons under his belt and perhaps could benefit from a fresh start. The Red Sox, meanwhile, need pitching more than a quality outfielder, and could fill Benintendi's void with corner outfielders Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe.