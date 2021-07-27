MLB Rumors: Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian won't sign

Report: Second-round pick Fabian won't sign with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Contract talks apparently have stalled between the Boston Red Sox and their second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jud Fabian.

Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported Monday that Fabian isn't signing with the Red Sox due to the team not offering a $3 million signing bonus, which two teams after Boston in the draft were willing to pay the Florida outfielder.

Agency for Boston’s 2d round draft choice Florida CF Jud Fabian isn’t signing. Two teams behind Bostonntalked $3m before draft, Sox not going to 3 — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) July 27, 2021

Fabian, expected by many to be a first-round selection, slid to Boston at No. 40 overall. That spot would earn him a slot value around $1.8 million.

With two more years of eligibility, Fabian could look to return to the Gators and improve his draft stock for 2022. Last season, the 20-year-old hit.249/.364/.560 with 79 strikeouts in 59 games, though he showed off his pop with 20 home runs.

The deadline for the two sides to come to terms on a deal is Aug. 1.