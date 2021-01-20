MLB rumors: Red Sox 'remain high' on this free agent infielder

Report: Red Sox 'remain high' on this free agent infielder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have yet to make an impactful addition to their roster in MLB free agency and spring training is not too far away. Could a Los Angeles Dodgers infielder find his way to Boston in the near future?

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported via Twitter on Wednesday morning that the "Red Sox remain high on Kiké Hernandez." Heyman also noted the New York Mets and other teams are "interested" as well.

Hernandez is one of the top utilitymen in the league and his versatility alone would make him an excellent addition to any team. The Red Sox are in need of an upgrade at second base, which is one of the positions Hernandez could play. He's also seen plenty of time in the outfield.

Hernandez has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers and played in three World Series, including Los Angeles' triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 and its losses to the Red Sox in 2018 and Astros in 2017.

The 29-year-old infielder batted .230 with five home runs, 20 RBI and a .270 on-base percentage in 48 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.