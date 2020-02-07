MLB Rumors: Red Sox reconfiguring Mookie Betts trade, deal 'not a certainty'

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world when they traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

However, on Wednesday it was revealed the Red Sox are looking to rework part of the deal after viewing the medical records of right-handed pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Now, there apparently is a chance the deal could fall through completely. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Thursday that Boston is looking to reconfigure the trade, and it' is "not a certainty" it will get done.

Red Sox are said to be trying to reconfigure the part of the Betts 3-team deal with the Twins (meaning more than Graterol). While there's still hope the mega deal gets done in some form, some involved are now suggesting it's not a certainty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020





Now that would be a wild turn of events.

Still, Red Sox fans crossing their fingers for Betts to stay in Boston shouldn't get their hopes up. The most likely scenario is the Red Sox get another asset from the Dodgers or Twins in addition to Graterol and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Until then, the plot thickens.

💬⚾️ @jtomase adds a little more clarity about why the Red Sox are still trying to reconfigure their deal with the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/buhsYaRhKb — Boston Sports Tonight (@NBCSBST) February 7, 2020





