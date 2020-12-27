MLB Rumors: Red Sox pursuing free agent Kiké Hernandez

Report: Red Sox pursuing former Dodgers utility man originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kiké Hernandez reportedly is the latest player to pop up on the Boston Red Sox's free-agency radar.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox "have strong interest" in the former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man.

Hernandez has spent his last six seasons in L.A. primarily as a second baseman and outfielder. The 29-year-old has played every position except catcher since entering the league in 2014.

Last season with the World Series champions, Hernandez hit .230 with five home runs and a .680 OPS. His most productive season came in 2018 when he bashed 21 homers and posted a .806 OPS in 145 games.

Hernandez also has a connection to Alex Cora as the Red Sox manager was the general manager for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic when Hernandez was on the team.

Second base is a position the Red Sox are expected to address this offseason, whether it be via free agency or a trade. Hernandez would be a strong candidate for the role with Michael Chavis, Christian Arroyo, and Jeter Downs as the team's current second base options.

Boston recently signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe and right-hander Matt Andriese to one-year deals.